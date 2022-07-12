"If you have respect for each other and you have concern for each other, you can do wonderful things."
For 89 years Mr Miller also lived these words, serving his community as a 46-year Rotarian and helping raise $500,000 for Camp Quality over a quarter of a century.
The 1991 Albury Citizen of the Year and the manager of menswear store Roger David for more than three decades, Mr Miller died on July 3 after a period of ill-health. His funeral will be held on Friday.
Born February 25, 1933, Mr Miller grew up in Corowa and worked in menswear in his home town after leaving Corowa High School.
He met his future wife Hazel Rose through his sister and the pair married in 1957. They had five children, Rohan, Nicole, Karen (deceased), Jason and Vanessa, with seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
His daughter Vanessa Wedding said her father loved gardening, dancing and sport, playing more than 300 football games with Corowa, running in heats of the Stawell Gift, cycling and later enjoying golf.
The family moved into Albury when Mr Miller joined Roger David in the mid 1960s, a position he held until his retirement in 1998.
"You'd say everyone in Albury who needed a suit either bought it from Dad or knew someone that did, he was the go-to for menswear," Ms Wedding said.
Fellow Rotarian and friend Barry Young said Mr Miller was a member of Albury (40 years), Albury Hume and Lavington Rotary clubs.
His contributions saw him awarded a Paul Harris Fellow, a Paul Harris Sapphire and in 2010-11 the highest Rotarian honour, the Service Above Self Award, presented by the Rotary world president.
"He would be the most qualified Rotarian on the Border," Mr Young said.
"Just a wonderful man, a man who just gave his heart to others and particularly to community service in the Border region."
He was also active in Probus, an Olympic Torch bearer and a group scout leader for 10 years.
"When he saw something that needed doing, he did," Mr Young said.
"He never gave up, always saw things to the end."
Ms Wedding said her father remained devoted to his wife and children as well as his community service.
"That was Dad, he'd just help everyone out," she said.
The funeral will begin 10.30am Friday, July 15, at Lester and Son, 359 Wantigong Street, North Albury, and via livestream.
