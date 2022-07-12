THE inaugural Khancoban Long Lunch is coming to the Upper Murray this spring.
Running on Saturday, September 17, the Khancoban Long Lunch will be a ticketed tourism event based around a catered long lunch.
The event will highlight local and regional produce to draw patrons from in and outside the Snowy Valleys region and boost visitors to the town.
Attendees will enjoy a lazy afternoon of locally-sourced food, drink and music in a relaxed but beautifully styled atmosphere.
Snowy Valleys Council developed the long lunch concept in response to community consultation exploring new ideas to showcase Khancoban and attract visitors back to the region after the 2019-2020 Summer Bushfire Crisis.
The council gained $27,000 in funding under the Commonwealth Government's Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grants to host the event, which was initially planned for last year but was postponed owing to the global pandemic.
