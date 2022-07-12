Another vacant Albury home has been destroyed by flames.
Multiple fire crews were called to the Wingara Street home in North Albury about 12.10pm on Tuesday.
The property was engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived, with a large amount of smoke billowing from the building.
The incident caused so much damage to the home, the roof and sections of brick walls collapsed.
About 15 firefighters spent about three hours tackling the incident, with emergency service workers remaining on scene.
Nearby residents said the home had been empty for about 15 years following a family tragedy.
Police will investigate the cause of the incident, which gutted the house.
There had been concerns about one nearby home where older residents lived, including a person in a wheelchair, but the flames were contained to the brick veneer home.
A police spokeswoman said the house was vacant.
"There are no reports of injuries," the spokeswoman said.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District attended and have commenced inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the fire."
Rodney Randle, whose home shares a fence with the burnt out house, said he had heard a large noise.
"I just heard it go 'bang' and that was it," he said.
"The flames were probably six metres high.
"It's been vacant about 14 or 15 years.
"Kids get in there very frequently, they've made a mess of it, they've smashed all the windows, graffitied the walls, you name it.
"It wasn't liveable, put it that way."
The privately owned home, which last sold 40 years ago, was reportedly left vacant by the owner following a family tragedy.
Mr Randle's wife, Francis, said they had been pushing for something to be done to the Wingara Street home for years.
The pair lived in Gerogery during the 2009 fires which destroyed several properties.
Mrs Randle said the fire brought back bad memories of the blaze, which came within metres of their home.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Stewart Alexander said such incidents showed the importance of fire safety in homes including working smoke alarms, with tips available online.
"The home has been destroyed,"he said.
"It's important people report any fire or other emergency by calling Triple-0 immediately.
"It's vitally important we maintain fire safety in our homes."
