Albury set to be without midfielders Jake Gaynor and Fletcher Carroll for crucial clashes

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated July 12 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:00am
DOUBLE BLOW: Tiger midfielders Jake Gaynor and Fletcher Carroll were both injured against North Albury last weekend and won't play against Wangaratta in a fortnight.

Flag contender Albury is counting the cost of last weekend's slender win over North Albury with two of its biggest names set for an extended stint on the sidelines.

