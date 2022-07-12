Flag contender Albury is counting the cost of last weekend's slender win over North Albury with two of its biggest names set for an extended stint on the sidelines.
Dynamic midfielder Fletcher Carroll is nursing a hamstring injury.
And It looks worse for Jake Gaynor with the Tigers' skipper going down with an ankle injury that will most likely require surgery.
Albury co-coach Anthony Miles conceded the timing of the injuries wasn't ideal.
The Tigers are set to face a desperate and also injury ravaged Myrtleford this weekend followed by raging flag favourite Wangaratta the following week.
"Fletcher has injured his hamstring which is obviously not ideal," Miles said.
"We think it is the standard hamstring injury and he will miss three weeks.
"He will get a scan later this week but we don't think it's too serious and that he will have to miss any longer.
"Probably more concerning is the injury to Jake.
"Jake looks set for an extended stint on the sidelines which is a blow because he is our captain and a fantastic leader.
"He just got his ankle stepped on late and played the game out but it's looking like he will need surgery at this early stage.
"The early diagnosis is six to eight weeks but we are hoping he can be back before the finals.
"Fingers crossed we get him back at some stage."
The Tigers have been firmly entrenched inside the top three all season.
But the league heavyweight is still not guaranteed the double chance with six rounds remaining.
They have a tough run home with clashes against the other four sides inside the top five.
A round 16 clash with Lavington is also a dangerous proposition.
The Panthers have beat Myrtleford twice.
They also matched both Yarrawonga and Wangaratta Rovers for three quarters over the past fortnight.
Rovers look the team most likely to pounce on third spot and trail the Tigers by four points and percentage.
