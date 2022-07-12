A driver has walked away without injury after a vehicle rollover in West Albury on Tuesday.
Police were called to a two-vehicle accident on Pemberton Street shortly after 2pm following reports a ute had rolled over and came to a stop in a front yard.
"It was a two-car accident and one has rolled, but there were no injuries," a police spokesperson said.
"The vehicle rolled up onto the front lawn of a house.
"An ambulance was requested as a precaution."
The accident caused a minor traffic obstruction.
Meanwhile, a 26-year-old Finley man has been charged after allegedly reaching speeds of 180km/h during a pursuit on the Riverina Highway last Thursday.
The driver later handed himself into police and will appear before Finley Local Court on July 27.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
