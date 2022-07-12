The Border Mail
No injuries from two-vehicle accident in West Albury as ute rolls over and comes to stop on its side

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:02am, first published 6:00am
CLOSE CALL: A Mitsubishi ute rolled and finished on its side in front of a Pemberton Street home on Tuesday. The driver wasn't injured. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

A driver has walked away without injury after a vehicle rollover in West Albury on Tuesday.

Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

