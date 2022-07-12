Business Wodonga has launched a six-week mental health awareness program to promote physical and mental wellbeing in the workplace.
The program, funded by the Victorian government, is an initiative by the Victorian Chamber of Commerce.
It has attracted organisations from Master Builders to one-man operations.
Chief executive Graham Jenkin said the Business Wodonga Gem Awards, which involved games and challenges, were all about participation.
"It's been a very tough two-and-a-half to three years with the bushfires and the pandemic," he said.
"We can't find enough staff, so we want people to lighten up a little bit."
The Personnel Group's Ken Howe said any awareness in regards to mental and physical wellbeing in the workplace was "a good thing".
The disability employment service joined so it could help make people aware there were things individuals could do to enhance their wellbeing.
"Personnel Group is big on that," he said.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton said even though the program was targeted at businesses, community members were also welcome to join in the fun.
"It's really great to know the Victorian government has given some funding to business Wodonga to lift the spirits and the mood of our community," he said.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
