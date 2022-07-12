A "hungry" man who stole pies for a feed and food for his cat in so doing breached his bail on a serious charge related to threatening his partner with a knife.
Daniel James Runge appeared before Albury Local Court on Monday after his arrest on the breach.
On being convicted of shoplifting and being placed on a four-month conditional release order, Runge was released from custody in time to appear in court again yesterday.
That was when he pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Tim Hemsley, to the domestic violence-related charge of stalking or intimidation.
The court was told during his first appearance that this involved a threat to use a knife to cut his partner's throat.
While Runge had admitted to the offence, Mr Hemsley said there still needed to be negotiations on the facts of the case before sentencing could occur.
With that, magistrate Sally McLaughlin adjourned the intimidation charge to July 26, a day before Runge turns 50. That incident took place at the victim's home on May 9.
Runge had pleaded guilty to shoplifting from Coles in West End Plaza on Sunday morning.
Police were patrolling the shopping centre when they saw Runge enter the supermarket wearing a backpack.
He put two Four'N Twenty "travel pies" and a seven-pack of Dine "classic" cat food tins into the bag, then shoved four tins of John West "tuna in spring water" into a pocket in his pants.
But when he went to the checkout he offered to pay only for a bottle of milk and a loaf of bread.
Staff asked to check his bag but he refused and walked off, only to be stopped outside by police.
"He stole the cat food because he didn't want his cat to starve," defence lawyer Paul Keane said, and the food out of hunger, too.
