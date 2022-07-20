Early intervention aimed at tackling several challenges in the home is a major reason for the success of a program targeting Albury secondary students.
The Albury Project was launched in 2019. In the time since, the project has proven to have made significant changes in the lives of those attending the Albury, James Fallon and Murray high schools.
NSW Families and Communities Minister Natasha Maclaren-Jones said during a recent visit to Albury that the program - led by the Albury non-profit welfare agency Yes Unlimited - "has been fantastic".
"Local schools drive it, and it's about identifying they might be at risk of homelessness now," she said.
"It's also about addressing what's happening at home, why they are not turning up to school or acting out; it could be the cost of living, employment or health issues."
Ms Maclaren-Jones said the program was about assisting when the challenges of home life became "too hard" for students.
