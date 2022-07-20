The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The Albury Project has made life-changing effects in the lives of school students in Albury

SE
By Sophie Else
July 20 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOUSING: Natasha Maclaren-Jones is a fan of the Albury Project. Picture: MARK JESSER

Early intervention aimed at tackling several challenges in the home is a major reason for the success of a program targeting Albury secondary students.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.