Two cars roll after hitting barriers in icy conditions on Mt Hotham

Two drivers have escaped injury after rolling their cars at Mount Hotham.
Emergency workers were called to rollovers on the Great Alpine Road, near the top of the mountain, at 5pm and 8pm on Tuesday.
Advertisement
Both cars rolled in icy conditions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Those in the vehicles were trapped for a short period of time after hitting barriers and rolling, but weren't injured.
A police spokesman urged drivers to use chains when required.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.