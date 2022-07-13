The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lavington Sportsground will host a Big Bash match on New Year's Eve

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated July 13 2022 - 8:40am, first published 12:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former England superstar Kevin Pietersen played in the last Big Border clash, a pre-season game, in December, 2017.

The Border, North East Victoria and southern Riverina have just been invited to an unexpected New Year's Eve party.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.