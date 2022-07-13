Bandits' guard Kieran Hayward admits the next three home games are crucial for the men's side if they want to keep their finals hopes alive this season.
"It's huge, especially from a pride perspective," Hayward said.
"It's our home court and we're kind of out in the middle of nowhere compared to the rest of the comp.
"Having that advantage with them coming all the way out here to play, I think having those wins is something we really need to do."
The Bandits are coming off the back of three consecutive losses and currently sit in seventh position on the NBL1 East men's ladder.
Hayward suggested inconsistency contributed to the side's demise during its losses to Manly Warringah and Norths last weekend.
"We've had a couple of tough losses and I think that was good for us honestly," he said.
"It's only through losing that you learn to do the right thing and I think it came at the right time.
"We're going to smooth it out and figure it out with the defence mindset.
"As long as we keep going up from now on, we'll be in a great spot."
The Bandits are now preparing to face Newcastle Falcons at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday night.
Hayward joined the border club this season following a stint playing in the NBA's G-League.
Despite being an exciting recruit, he said he didn't feel too much pressure.
"I think I put a good amount of pressure, I think all the guys do, especially I think we had a lot of hype coming into this season," Hayward said.
"We all have that little bit of pressure in the back of our minds, but we'll just take it one play at a time and we'll get there when we need to."
