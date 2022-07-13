Corowa-Rutherglen is mourning the loss of premiership player Ken Eales who passed away late last month.
He was 82.
Advertisement
Eales is in a fairly exclusive club after having played in the Spiders' most recent flag in the Ovens and Murray league in 1968 under coach Fred Swift.
It broke a long premiership drought after their only other flag success in the competition was in 1932.
The club merged with Rutherglen in 1979 to form the Roos.
After retiring from football, Eales had stints at coaching both the Corowa-Rutherglen thirds and reserves.
He led the Roos' thirds to back-to-back flag triumphs in 1983-84.
Close friend, Wayne Milthorpe, who delivered one of the eulogies at Eales' funeral last Friday, recalled how his good mate was on the recruiting radar of St Kilda and coach Allan Jeans early in his career.
"Ken was invited down to play for St Kilda in a practice match," Milthorpe said.
"He played off a half-back flank and booted four goals which he was proud of.
"After the match Jeans gave him some feedback on his performance.
"Allan told him 'Ken, you run too much with the football for my liking and you won't fit into our game style, so you are better off heading back to the bush in my opinion.'"
So he did.
Eales was also passionate about athletics.
Firstly as a runner who excelled at 400m and then as a trainer.
He trained a long list of young athletes from Corowa as well as the surrounding district.
Milthorpe spent time under the watchful eye of Eales
Advertisement
"Ken himself trained under the legendary Jack King who made a Stawell Gift final in 1907 and Lewis Jackson," he said.
"Ken won quite a few 400m races but also won two Jack Donaldson Handicaps at Stawell over 200m.
"The remarkable thing was they were 13-years apart, one in 1964 and the other in 1977.
"He also won numerous gifts.
"He also trained a host of talented local athletes including Bill Howard and Beth Duryea."
Advertisement
Eales was also renowned for training dozens of local footballers who wanted to improve their speed and agility.
He also ran a successful massage business from his home, with his magic hands helping countless footballers recover from niggling injuries.
"Ken trained a lot of footballers who wanted to improve their running so they could improve their football," Milthorpe said.
"Ben Mathews trained with Ken before getting drafted by Sydney Swans.
"I coached Robbie Campbell as a junior at Rutherglen before he got drafted to Hawthorn.
"Robbie also spent time under Ken who taught him particularly the correct technique of using his arms to help generate more power in his running.
Advertisement
"Craig Tafft played in two flags for Corowa-Rutherglen and also trained under Ken and had a fair bit of success as a sprinter."
Eales also took immense pride in carrying the Olympic torch on two occasions in 1956 and 2000.
He was also a talented squash player.
Milthorpe revealed Eales was also generous with his time.
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
"The biggest thing about Ken was that he never charged anyone who trained under him and was generous with his time," he said.
"As long as you were prepared to listen to him and do the hard yards, he was happy to help out for nothing.
"Had Ken had of lived in Melbourne, he could have easily made a good living training athletes and charging them."
Eales is survived by his wife, Helen, children Robyn and Tony and his grandchildren Joshua, Charlisse, Olivia, Leilani and Cooper.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.