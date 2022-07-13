A trial mobile program to help homeless people access services in remote areas will take the strain off Albury providers and provide help to those otherwise left out in the cold.
Speaking at Albury's Yes Unlimited headquarters in Albury on Wednesday, Department of Family and Communities Minister Natasha Maclaren-Jones said the $290,00 funding for the 12-month program would ensure regional communities be supported into stable accommodation.
Yes Unlimited home and place coordinator Serena Kent said the program would supplement existing services offered by the department.
"Anything that makes it easier to reach people experiencing homelessness to access services is welcome," Ms Kent said.
"This will complement the work we're already doing in that area.
"We're lucky here in Albury to have a really great partnership with the local DCJ (Department of Communities and Justice) office though a number of different programs.
"This will enable us to reach out to people, to get out to areas where we might be missing people."
Ms Maclaren-Jones said the program would ensure communities were supported into stable accommodation.
"Particularly in rural remote communities, it can be tough for people to access safe and secure housing," Ms Maclaren-Jones said.
"The rollout of the Outreach Program which will see access from Murrumbidgee to the far west of NSW as a van going to reach and engage with people.
"They will be talking to individuals and talking to the housing providers, such as private rentals and social housing.
"It's a mobile office with staff who are specialised in providing these services. For rural and regional communities, to travel into larger towns can be 50 to 100 kilometres and that's a deterrent to being able to access that support. So we go to them."
Member for Albury Justin Clancy said he had seen how important it was to have "people on the ground" to offer support. "Having been involved with a number of community organisations in Albury and a lot of regional communities, it's the power of the people on the ground to help those who are sleeping rough," Mr Clancy said.
"I've seen importantly first-hand in Sydney the value of these programs. To now see it in regional areas is important.
"We are fortunate in regional centres such as Albury to have Department of Communities and Justice staff available.
"To have a mobile outreach van is an important step forward in giving that service to those vulnerable."
