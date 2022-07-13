Lindsay Bush became a firefighter to serve his community, but never did he imagine it would shape his life for the next 40 years.
The Corowa Fire and Rescue captain announced his retirement after four decades assisting with fires, floods, hailstorms and other emergencies on the Border and across many parts of NSW and Victoria.
Mr Bush joined the brigade in 1982 and served as deputy captain for 17 years before he took command of the station in 2005.
He recalled starting in the role when firefighters didn't wear a breathing apparatus on the job, but said upgrades to equipment, vehicles and uniforms made the work much safer.
"My first deployment to the bushfires with a strike team was back in 1984 and I just kept going on strike teams up until more or less the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires," Mr Bush said.
"Over the years, Uncle Tobys at Wahgunyah had some big fires in the factory and Rivalea had some fires in the feed mill that were fairly substantial.
"In later years, we've assisted NSW Ambulance a fair bit in medical response.
"The role is getting more and more every year in the fire brigade."
Mr Bush said the time was right to step away and is confident the station is in safe hands.
"I turn 65 in October and I think it's time for my partner Bronwyn and I to enjoy a bit of life, because it's a big commitment," he said.
"The Corowa community is very lucky to have such a professional and dedicated Fire and Rescue team.
"They're highly trained and they put a lot of time into making sure their community is safe.
"A huge thanks has to go to my crew and especially my partner, Bronwyn, who has supported me over many years.
"The phone would ring in the middle of dinner or you'd be going out and then she mightn't see me for a few hours or even a day.
"My Superintendent Stewart Alexander, Inspector Frank Finlay and Daryl Manson in Wagga have been great to me over the years and Toni Gaffney has been outstanding in her support to me to run the station over the years."
Mr Bush said he took great pride in the brigade's involvement with the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal for more than 30 years and enjoyed delivering fire safety education programs to students at primary schools.
But it's the mateship he'll miss the most.
"I've made a lot of good friends over the years, not only in Corowa, but across the state, so I'll miss that because you never seem to catch up with them all again," Mr Bush said.
