Cause of North Albury house blaze being examined by police

Police have returned to the scene of a fire that gutted a North Albury home as they investigate the cause of the blaze.
Nearby residents said the brick veneer home had been vacant for about 15 years following a family tragedy.
A crime scene officer examined the charred remains of the property on Wednesday morning.
The incident was being treated as suspicious until the cause became clear.
The fire caused the roof and many of the brick walls to collapse.
Some brick walls had to be knocked down following the blaze as a safety precaution amid the risk of further collapse.
The incident follows several recent fires at vacant properties, including a blaze that damaged the rear of an empty public housing home on East Street in East Albury last month.
Anyone with information about the North Albury fire can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
