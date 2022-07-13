Business chiefs on both sides of the Murray have divided views on calls from health experts to bring back face mask mandates for retail and hospitality sectors amid a COVID surge.
Albury Business Connect chairman Barry Young has called for mandates to be considered, while Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin said common sense, not mandates, was the answer.
"I think bringing back mandates need to be considered, particularly in high risk areas such as medical, retail and hospitality," Mr Young said.
"I see people coming into the stores clearly with symptoms, so that sparks my thought process into thinking maybe masks should be compulsory.
"No one wants to wear masks but I think if there are issues around health and safety it's something we should consider in high risk zones.
"If Victoria decides to mandate masks and NSW don't, then we have issues of people coming back and forth over the border and vice versa, so It needs to be consistent otherwise it causes a lot of problems for the Border.
"And it would need to a blanket ban - if they are to be compulsory, it must play across the board."
Business Wodonga chief executive Graham Jenkin stopped short of calling for mandates, saying common sense should prevail.
"We don't need mask mandates, but people should use common sense," Mr Jenkin said. "If you have any symptoms you should stay away from your workplace and don't infect others.
"I'd endorse a consistent set of rules and advice - but I still think masks should be voluntary.
"I've noticed a lot more people wearing face masks around the CBD anyway, so there is an awareness to be careful already."
Mr Jenkin said if people had cold-like symptoms they should stay at home, but rejected the idea of bringing back blanket mandates.
"Stay away from retail premises if you have symptoms," he said.
"If you must enter stores and want to wear a mask, then please do so - no one is going to think any less of you.
"People should be able to make adult decisions without it being legislated."
