MELBOURNE Chamber Orchestra will perform at Yackandandah for the first time since the global pandemic.
It will present its fourth orchestral project this year, Mozart/Salieri, at Yackandandah Public Hall on July 22 and Melbourne Recital Centre on July 21 and 24.
Melbourne guest musicians, multi-award winning pianist Hoang Pham and virtuoso violinist and director Zoe Black, will join this tour.
The music for this concert includes Mozart favourites and contrasting works by lesser-known Mozart-rival Salieri.
The professional competition between Mozart and Salieri was explored most famously in the film Amadeus.
The orchestra will also premiere a work by Melbourne composer Louisa Trewartha, Anderson's Kew.
Trewartha's new work was inspired by Alice Anderson, who founded Australia's first all-female motor service garage in Kew in the 1920s, before dying young in a gun cleaning accident.
The work features a double bass solo with string orchestra.
The Yackandandah concert on July 22 starts at 8pm.
