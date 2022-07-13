The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Melbourne Chamber Orchestra is coming to Yackandandah

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
July 13 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SONG: Melbourne Chamber Orchestra will perform at Yackandandah on July 22 for the first time since the global pandemic. It performed at Yackandandah each year since 2013 but postponed twice since 2020 owing to restrictions.

MELBOURNE Chamber Orchestra will perform at Yackandandah for the first time since the global pandemic.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.