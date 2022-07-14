A group of upset Up River Road Gooramadda residents are demanding Indigo Shire Council reverse its decision to divert heavy traffic from Main Street, Rutherglen to their road.
Since 2007, Mick Humphreys, Elva Stones, Danny Glasgow and another resident, who wished to remain anonymous, have highlighted the unsuitability of the road for use by heavy vehicles, citing safety and environmental reasons.
Jenny Humphreys previously had a near miss doing a left turn from Up River Road onto Humphreys Road.
"I could see this truck; it was a fair distance away," she said. "It had come up pretty quick, and I looked in the rear-vision mirror, I saw all this black smoke."
She said the truck would have skidded "well over 100 metres".
"It must have braked; it couldn't go round because there was an oncoming truck," she said. "I couldn't get around the corner quick enough, and I thought it would go over the top of me."
In a letter from council to residents dated back to December 2013 provided to The Border Mail, council said the Up River Road was suitable for B-double trucks.
Gooramadda Olives business owner Mel Whyte said since the Gooramadda and Up River roads were aligned about five years ago, the council had been fixing pot holes "every fortnight".
"Since they have realigned the road so you could run straight through on Gooramadda Road into Up River Road, the amount of trucks ... has increased significantly," she said.
"VicRoads have said the road was not built to take trucks. It's not wide enough."
Mrs Whyte also said car drivers got impatient when they turned the corner on Chiltern-Howlong Road.
"I had just come past that intersection ... and the car in front of me decided it was going to overtake the truck on the corner," she said.
Mrs Whyte said she waited behind the car to avoid getting into an accident, which almost happened when the driver made the overtake: "I don't know how they didn't have a head-on," she said.
There have been five deaths in the past 10 years on Up River Road.
In 2013, the road was used by 70 B-double trucks every weekday and 15 every weekend day. The last time a traffic count took place was in 2013, residents said.
Elva Stones, who owns farmland fragmented by the road, said she was concerned about shifting machinery and livestock across roads. "Up River Road is our workplace," she said.
At a recent council meeting, Indigo councillor Roberta Horne said the ReRoute Rutherglen campaign developed a concept to ease the traffic in Main Street.
Cr Horne declined to comment when approached for an interview.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholar. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
