Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval to improve even further with bushfire grant

By Andrew Moir
Updated July 13 2022 - 5:10am, first published 4:10am
Lavington's Shaun Mannagh celebrates a goal in the league's last decider at Wangaratta's Norm Minns Oval.

Wangaratta's 'jewel in the crown' will receive a boost over summer with around a $1 mil renovation to the facilities at the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League club.

