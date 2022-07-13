Wangaratta's 'jewel in the crown' will receive a boost over summer with around a $1 mil renovation to the facilities at the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League club.
Norms Minns Oval is the beneficiary of the Federal Government's Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants program.
The complex was utilised after the 2019-20 bushfires to assist those affected.
The funding will be used to redevelop the home changerooms, underneath the clubhouse, where an extension will also be made, while a female changeroom will also be added to the current structure.
"It will be good for not only the football-netball club, but Wangaratta in general as it provides more opportunity to attract bigger events, like an AFLW match or more AFL matches, as well as a lot of other alternative events, not necessarily football-related," Pies' president Ellyn O'Brien revealed.
Wangaratta is currently in a battle with Lavington Sportsground to host the grand final for a third successive time.
