STACK UP
Albury Brick Show, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, 10am to 4pm
For the first time Playwell Events will hold its own Brick Show at the Albury Entertainment Centre. There will be more than 50 tables of custom-built Lego models on display. With themes ranging from Star Wars, Architecture and Ninjago to a huge City layout, there will be something for everyone. It will also have the popular play tables where the kids can get creative and build themselves. There will also be Lego available to buy.
PLUCK UP
Australian folk music darling Lucy Wise explores love, nature, friendship and healing with disarming honesty in her pure vocals, accompanied by fingerpicked guitar, ukulele and Appalachian dulcimer. Wise performed around Australia and overseas from age seven in The Wise Family Band. Her ukulele workshop - for beginner to intermediate players - runs at the Yackandandah Courthouse at 11am. Bookings: arts.yackandandah.co
SCIENCE UP
Questacon Science on the Move, Albury LibraryMuseum Saturday, July 16, 10am to 4pm, Sunday, July 17, noon to 4pm
Questacon's Science on the Move exhibition is an intriguing exploration of a broad range of scientific themes including the principles of music, sound, human biology, light, force, motion, ecology and the environment. Join hands-on physics activities as they use their bodies to create a battery and learn about chaotic motion through the interaction between magnets and pendulums. Runs until July 31.
STOCK UP
Yackandandah Lions Club Market, Wellsford Street, Yackandandah, Sunday, July 17, 9am to 1pm
Yackandandah Lions Club Market returns this weekend. Browse stalls in a stunning setting. Think plants, handmade soap, jewellery, pottery and upcycled items. Market runs rain, hail or shine. Afterwards pick up lunch at one of the hotels, cafes or bakeries.
WALK UP
Crossing Place Trail, Gateway Island, Wodonga, Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17, any time
Crossing Place Trail celebrates the work of Indigenous artists in a 5.1-kilometre loop next to the Murray River. It was officially opened to the public last weekend to round out NAIDOC Week. Four stunning sculptures are dotted along the trail.
ROCK UP
Self Made Winter Market, 34 Elgin Boulevard, Wodonga, Sunday, July 17, 10am to 2pm
Self Made Market is back in Wodonga for the second in its winter series. Start Sunday right by grabbing a coffee and wandering around the 30-plus stalls. There will be free kids' entertainment provided by Sam at Snicols Custom Event Hire. Gold coin donation appreciated.
