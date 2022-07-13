A woman lied her way into a North Albury house before she and two friends demanded the occupants hand over illicit drugs, a court has heard.
Kayleen Louise Williams and the two other women began yelling and "cracking their knuckles" when they were denied.
Williams went on to assault one of the two women who lived in the house with a push, causing her to lose balance and drop her one-year-old son on to to the floor.
A second assault involved her making a threat, without actual battery, with the trio then fleeing empty-handed. Williams had lied about needing to use the toilet.
Williams, 35, has pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to two common assault charges and a more serious count of demand property in company with menaces with the intention of stealing over the incident from September 28, 2021.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Shannon Matchett withdrew seven other charges, including aggravated steal from person and use corporal violence.
Defence lawyer Rohan Harrison told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that Williams spent three months and 26 days in custody before securing bail.
The time in custody, he said, had been onerous because her grandfather died and she had to watch the funeral service online, and because she was separated from her children.
Mr Harrison said this had greatly impacted his client's mental health.
"It wasn't uneventful," he said of her time inside.
"She's realised as a result of being incarcerated that changes need to be made."
Mr Harrison submitted that a sentence of custody by way of a 12-month intensive corrections order would be of benefit, as this would allow her to receive counselling for illicit drug and mental health issues.
Ms McLaughlin said the offending was aggravated by the incident happening in the victims' Banks Street home, "in a place where they're entitled to feel safe", and by occurring in front of a young child.
She said that apart from traffic matters, Williams did not have any real criminal record to speak of before 2020.
"Something appears to have happened in 2020," she said, such as a decline in her mental health or perhaps Williams beginning to use drugs.
Williams was placed on a seven-month intensive corrections order on demand with menaces charges.
She got a 14-month community corrections order and was fined $620 for the assaults.
