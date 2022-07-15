The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Scrap VLocity trains, they're not designed for longer journeys

By Letters to the Editor
Updated July 15 2022 - 3:02am, first published 3:00am
NEW TRAINS: The Victorian government has made a monumental stuff-up over VLocity trains, according to one Border Mail reader.

VLocity trains should be scrapped 

I just dropped someone off at Wodonga station. The V/Line service was a three car VLocity and they decided to make it an unreserved service. After boarding at Wodonga, people were still standing, trying to find available seating. I know that V/Line say three car VLocitys are needed due to wheel damage, but the longer n-sets never faced this problem.

Local News

