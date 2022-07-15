YOUR SAY: Scrap VLocity trains, they're not designed for longer journeys

I just dropped someone off at Wodonga station. The V/Line service was a three car VLocity and they decided to make it an unreserved service. After boarding at Wodonga, people were still standing, trying to find available seating. I know that V/Line say three car VLocitys are needed due to wheel damage, but the longer n-sets never faced this problem.
Look at the plans for the new NSW regional XPT trains. They're proper trains with dividing doors between carriages, luggage check-in and economy and, if you wish, premium seating. For a three-plus hour journey, a premium class and luggage check-in is an absolute must! I don't know why our local representatives and the government think these trains are so much better and "comfortable".
Really I don't care how much money is spent, but these VLocitys need to be scrapped and the Victorian government needs to look at NSW and European trains which are designed for long-haul journeys.
On behalf of Albury Legacy, I would like to thank everyone who bought tickets or donated money in our major raffle.
I know times are tough but the support that was given to Legacy was amazing. We only hold two major fundraising events in a year, our raffle and badge selling in September.
A thank-you must also go to the businesses that donated the prizes, Wodonga Sand and Gravel, Quest in Wodonga. Your support is greatly appreciated. To all ticket sellers, a really big thanks as I know the weather wasn't kind at all in some locations.
To our four winners, congratulations.
Anthony Albanese's thought bubble last week when meeting the Prime Minister of New Zealand regarding allowing New Zealanders to vote in Australian elections should be squashed immediately as if it gains traction, the consequences can be devastating.
Any change in voting would lead to an immediate High Court challenge which could change who votes.
1. All people who have paid taxes no matter if they are Australian nationals or not and regardless where they live in the world can vote.
2. Or only people who currently pay taxes no matter where they live in the world can vote. That would exclude many Australian nationals who currently do not pay taxes such as pensioners.
