'Houston, we have a problem' is a phrase that Yackandandah defender Nick Houston has heard on countless occasions.
But it is also a phrase that best sums up the Roos' season.
After claiming the minor premiership last year the Roos were widely touted to be a genuine flag threat this season alongside Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Chiltern.
And while the Hawks and Swans have lived up to the hype, the Roos are teetering on finals oblivion.
While they are inside the top-five with a 7-5 record, the Roos have a tough finish with matches against three certain finalists.
In contrast, Dederang-Mt Beauty are ready to pounce.
The Bombers have the same amount of wins as the Roos but a much friendlier draw.
Houston conceded the Roos faced an uphill battle to take part in the September action.
"This time last year we were on top of the ladder and now we find ourselves fighting to play finals," Houston said.
"It just highlights how quickly your fortunes can change in footy.
"Arguably we have got a stronger list this season but have been ravaged by injuries.
"But I guess injuries are part and parcel of football and realistically we probably have to win every match from now on to be assured of playing finals.
"We've got a tough run home and if we do happen to make finals, we certainly deserve it with the draw we've got."
Houston started his junior career at Kiewa-Sandy Creek before joining Albury where he played in a thirds flag.
He also played reserves at the sportsground for several seasons before switching clubs and joining the Roos last year.
The 23-year-old plays predominantly in defence.
"I followed a few mates out to Yackandandah including Ben McIntosh who is assistant coach and captain," he said.
"Ben has been inspirational this season playing with an injury that most blokes would be on the sidelines with.
"It's a credit to him but we don't like to pump his tyres up too much because sometimes he lets it go to his head.
"It's a great club Yackandandah with a fantastic bunch of young blokes playing."
Houston is also thriving under coach Darren Holmes.
"I've found 'Homer' to be really good for my development," he said.
"I guess he's a bit of an old fashioned coach and he doesn't sugarcoat his message and tells it how it is.
"He's honest with his feedback and the players respect him for that.
"We just want to make finals to repay him."
