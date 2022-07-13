Child sex abuse case mentioned in court again, adjourned for another month

A man extradited from Tasmania in early April over Albury child sex abuse claims has had his matter mentioned again in court.
The man, 29, who cannot be named for legal reasons, did not appear before Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen asked for a further adjournment of the matter to August 23 for the purpose of a committal mention.
The man, who is bail refused, is charged with aggravated sexual intercourse with a person older than 10 and younger than 14, in 2015.
