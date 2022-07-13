Q: Has the fat lady sung on Yackandandah's finals aspirations?
A: Not quite yet. But she is certainly backstage, clearing her throat and ready to waddle on to the stage.
Q: Do the Roos have to win five of their last six matches to make finals?
A: That looks like the most likely scenario on exposed form. The Roos can't rely on percentage to scrape into the finals because Dederang-Mt Beauty have the luxury of playing Wahgunyah and Wodonga Saints in the run home.
Q: Can the Roos beat Chiltern this weekend?
A: Yackandandah stamped itself as a genuine contender last year after it claimed the prized scalp of the Swans in one of the matches of the season.
Q: Can we expect the Roos to be close to full-strength?
A: Despite the league enjoying a general bye last weekend, the whisper is the Roos will still be missing up to four players on the weekend.
Q: Who gets the match-up on Swans' livewire Ethan Boxall who kicked five the last time these two sides met?
A: Nick Houston usually gets the unenviable task and will need to restrict Boxall if the Roos are to spring an upset.
ROUND 13
SATURDAY, JULY 16
Barnawartha v Thurgoona
Mitta Utd v Beechworth
Tallangatta v Kiewa-SC
Wahgunyah v Dederang-MB
Wod. Saints v Rutherglen
Yackandandah v Chiltern
YACKANDANDAH v CHILTERN
The Roos will be desperate to keep their season alive when they face the Swans who also need to win to remain in the hunt for the minor premiership. Both sides should be refreshed after the weekend off and close to full-strength. Yackandandah is always tough to beat at home but it's impossible to go past the Swans who should prevail.
Verdict: Chiltern by 23 points
