Wodonga's John Butko offers home and job for Ukrainian refugee family

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 14 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:41am
SAFE AT LAST: Ukrainian family Denys Fuhol with his wife Mariia, son Nykita 16, daughter Anastasiia, 10, and Mykhailo, 12. The family have taken up residency in Wodonga after fleeing war at home. Picture: SUPPLIED

A Ukrainian family fleeing war in their homeland has found refuge and the chance for a new life in Wodonga.

