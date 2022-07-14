A Ukrainian family fleeing war in their homeland has found refuge and the chance for a new life in Wodonga.
The Fuhol family have accepted six months of free accommodation in a house provided by Border engineering contractor John Butko, whose own parents fled famine in Ukraine in 1949.
Dad Denys Fuhol will work as a welder for Butko Engineering and the family are looking to become Australian citizens and make Albury-Wodonga their forever home, after moving from region to region in Ukraine since 2013 due to Russian invasion.
The family last lived in the Ukrainian town of Ivano Frankivisk, in the country's west, which has been the target of major Russian attacks since March.
"It was the last straw for us," Mr Fuhol said.
"There were rocket attacks and we were bombed three times.
"The kids were running into bunkers to avoid the attacks.
"I had had enough and I wanted to take my family somewhere safe."
Mr Butko said he felt compelled to do something after seeing the destruction of his parents' homeland.
"I spoke to my wife and I said 'we are in position to help, so we should'," he said.
"We furnished the house and filled the fridge and were happy to be able to give Denys the same opportunity my parents got when they came to Australia.
"They were also the victims of Russian aggression in the form of a famine crated by Stalin's policies.
"It seems like nothing has changed."
The Fuhol family moved to Wodonga this week and arrived in Melbourne, via Budapest, Germany and Thailand, last month.
Mr Fuhol said he sold everything he could - mostly for a fraction of what it was worth - to help fund his family's flight from danger.
Mr Fuhol said the family were grateful for the support they'd received in Australia, including an interpreter, clothing, and school for the children.
Migrant and refugee settlement agency AMES Australia connected the Fuhols with the opportunity in Wodonga.
"We looked around the town and we liked what we saw," he said.
"It reminded me of home."
Denys said his family were "ecstatic" about the opportunities they had in Australia and were looking forward to the future.
"We want this to be our sixth and final home," he said.
"We have enough of moving. Our kids now have a safe place to grow up. They will be able to form long-term friendships and focus on their studies..
"Everything has fallen in to place for us.
"We are very lucky."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
