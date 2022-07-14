The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Falls Creek visitation up 79% on 2019 numbers after pent up demand

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 14 2022 - 10:06am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JOYOUS JUMP: Falls Creek's Diana Alpine Lodge owner Lisa Logan with her dog Skye, who is enjoying chomping on the shoveled snow. Picture: MARK JESSER

The number of visitors to Falls Creek is up nearly 80 per cent so far this year on 2019 figures, according to resort management.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.