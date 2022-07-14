The number of visitors to Falls Creek is up nearly 80 per cent so far this year on 2019 figures, according to resort management.
Resort chief executive Stuart Smythe it was a record year for visitation and snowfall.
"All the resorts across the state actually are experiencing substantial increase in overall visitation, to the point where it might exceed the best year we've had in the last 20, without even trying," he said.
"We're currently up 79 per cent on year to date versus 2019, which is the most relevant year in visitor days."
Mr Smythe said about 46,000 people had visited the mountain this year, up 95 per cent relative to the last 10 years.
He attributed the significant jump in numbers to a number of factors, including latent demand.
"People haven't had a holiday for two years and a record start to the season always gets people excited," he said.
"Early snowfalls allowed us to open early...that always tends to result in strong visitation, but there's also a significant increase in the beginner skier market, with lots of new people coming up and trying skiing.
"That's really evident just with people who are new to the resort and Falls Creek obviously cater for that beginner/intermediate market, because of the way its trail network is structured."
Mr Smythe said the longer school holiday period was also increasing the window for families to visit.
"This year we've got a month long school holiday period, because of the way the Australian school holidays have been placed ... it means (operators) have got four weeks instead of a two week period for all the states to come visit the resort," he said.
"It's absolutely sensational to have people back in the resort, resorts are fantastic places, but they're much better when there's people in them."
Mr Smythe said there'd also been increased visitation from people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, due to increased interest in the snow, targeted marketing and the Beijing winter Olympics.
"Australia's success at skiing, that can't be underestimated either and we've got some very outstanding and high profile Australian skiers and snowboarders and that has had a bit of an effect as well," he said.
Workforce shortages were identified earlier in the season as a challenge for resort operators, but Mr Smythe said businesses had been handling it well under the circumstances.
"It is incredibly challenging, probably the biggest issue is the logistics that are supplying to the resort," he said.
"They're battling exactly the same issues with staff shortages and also the effects of COVID on their workforces, so managing the logistics, particularly supply, food and beverage, in particular, is a really critical factor at the moment."
Mr Smythe said the mountain was still waiting for a "second dump" of snow for the season, but it could come this weekend according to the Bureau of Meterology.
Up to 40mm on snow could fall on the Alpine peaks over the Saturday and Sunday and the snow level could lower down to 900m on Monday, said a duty forecaster.
Off mountain, Border residents woke to a frost this morning with temperatures down to a minimum of -3 at Rutherglen, -2 at Albury-Wodonga and Wangaratta and -1 at Yarrawonga.
Tomorrow is expected to be a similarly cold start with a frost warning expected to be issued for the North East.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
