Wodonga livewire Ethan Redcliffe is free to play against Lavington tomorrow after escaping suspension from the Ovens and Murray football league's independent tribunal on Wednesday night.
Redcliffe was reported last weekend by goal umpire Todd Werner for striking Wodonga Raiders' defender Jason Burke.
He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was represented by player advocate Jim Britton.
However, in an unusual twist Redcliffe conceded he did make contact with Burke while giving his evidence.
The tribunal heard the pair had a confrontation with Redcliffe grabbing Burke's jumper with both fists and threw several jumper punches.
Wodonga Raiders' player advocate Nic Conway told the tribunal that the force of the jumper punches was minimal.
In his opinion it was nothing more than a push and shove which helped Redcliffe escape with a reprimand.
