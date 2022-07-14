The Border Mail
Wodonga's Ethan Redcliffe handed reprimand after facing tribunal on striking charge

By Brent Godde
Updated July 14 2022 - 2:56am, first published 2:30am
Ethan Redcliffe is free to play against Lavington tomorrow.

Wodonga livewire Ethan Redcliffe is free to play against Lavington tomorrow after escaping suspension from the Ovens and Murray football league's independent tribunal on Wednesday night.

