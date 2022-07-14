The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

FRNSW statistics show concerning level of house fire homes not equipped with working smoke alarms

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
July 14 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFETY FIRST: Turvey Park firefighters Amy Ellice and Zale Bailey with the smoke alarms that could save lives this winter. Picture: Les Smith

Riverina residents are being urged to maintain safe fire practices after Fire and Rescue NSW released concerning statistics on working smoke alarms.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.