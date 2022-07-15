After taking home the Ovens and Murray League's B-grade best and fairest award last season, Tayla Furborough was ready to take the next step.
The 24-year-old defender has moved up the ranks into Lavington's A-grade side, taking confidence out of her performance last year.
"I feel like winning any sort of award gives you a bit of a boost," Furborough said.
"It made me feel like I was ready for A-grade and happy to give it a good crack.
"The club is always super welcoming and the A-grade girls have been there together for the past few years now.
"It's been a pretty easy transition and I get along well with all of them."
Playing predominantly goal defence, Furborough has also swung into goal keeper at times.
"It just depends on match-ups and who I'm playing with on court as well as to who goes where," she said.
With over 150 Ovens and Murray games to her name after starting out as a junior in the club's under-16s, Furborough admitted it's great to see the Panthers' next generation moving into the senior squad.
"We're starting to bring through some young ones so that they can develop and hopefully move up over the next few years," she said.
The Panthers currently hold second spot on the A-grade competition's ladder following 10 wins and two losses.
Furborough said it's no fluke that they've enjoyed a strong start to the season.
"With where we're sitting, I feel like we definitely deserve to be there," she said.
"I feel like everyone's been training really hard and giving it a good go.
"I'm very excited to see what happens come the end of the rounds and finals time."
Lavington will host Wodonga Bulldogs for a round 13 clash this weekend.
Following that contest, the Panthers will go head-to-head with ladder leaders Corowa-Rutherglen in round 14 for their second encounter.
"It's definitely going to be a really tough one, but I'm really excited for it," Furborough said.
"We didn't have our full team initially, so it will be interesting to see what the match-up is like a second time round."
In other Ovens and Murray games this week, Wodonga Raiders will host the Roos, Wangaratta will go head-to-head with North Albury, Albury will collide with Myrtleford and Yarrawonga will battle Wangaratta Rovers.
The Roos, Panthers, Pigeons, Magpies and Tigers make up the current top five teams.
