The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Panther Tayla Furborough enjoying step up into A-grade competition

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
July 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Tayla Furborough

After taking home the Ovens and Murray League's B-grade best and fairest award last season, Tayla Furborough was ready to take the next step.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.