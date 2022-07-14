A man who has previously claimed to have arrested magistrates during court appearances says he is taking a driving ban to a higher court.
Dezi Bird Freeman was convicted in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on June 30 of refusing a roadside drug test, speeding and using a mobile phone.
Advertisement
He was banned from driving for two years and fined $1200.
The North East man did not appear in the Wangaratta court and was convicted in his absence.
The matter had been before the court on many occasions but was adjourned before finally being finalised.
Freeman has now told the Wodonga Magistrates Court during an appearance this week he would continue to fight the case.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I'm strongly defending those charges," he said.
Freeman said he had waited two years for a fair hearing and asked to drive while his appeal is pending.
"I'm not going to hear it until I'm satisfied that both sides have an opportunity to properly put their cases to the court," magistrate Lance Martin said.
"There is a proper process to be followed."
His bid to drive pending the appeal will be heard on Monday.
Freeman has previously claimed to have arrested magistrates Peter Dunn and Ian Watkins in the Wangaratta court.
In a video posted following a court appearance in 2020, Freeman said he had arrested Mr Dunn under a 1958 law.
"I told him he was not free to leave and he was in my custody," Freeman said.
He noted a section of the Crimes Act, with the act stating someone committing an offence "may be arrested without warrant by any person".
Freeman's appeal is listed in the Melbourne County Court on October 28.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.