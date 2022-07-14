When the going got tough, Janet Chapman rose to the occasion.
July 22 will be her final day after six years with Albury Wodonga Health, most recently as acting chief executive, as she steps away from an almost-three decade career in the industry.
Advertisement
The sudden passing of chief executive Michael Kalimnios in January rocked the cross-border service, but Mrs Chapman slotted into the role without hesitation.
"It's time to step away. It's been wonderful and such a privilege to lead the organisation for the last six months," she said.
"I was deputy and I knew the organisation well, so I think I was able to bring continuity, stability and calm.
"The executive team and clinical team around me are so fantastic. We've managed a statewide code brown, three code yellows, extraordinary demand, plus all of the work that needs to be done for the master plan and the ED and Nolan House.
"There's a lot that doesn't stop for the pandemic and health is a 24/7 business, so you just have to keep going.
"The other thing is the really strong sense of shared purpose. We're connected to our community and we're here to make sure people can access the care that they need, so that gives you a sense of meaning in the role.
"I'm just keen to step back from full-time work and look at a few other opportunities and do some travel."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Chapman said Albury Wodonga Health was in "very capable hands" under new chief executive Bill Appleby.
"He will be an excellent leader and it's a good time to leave the organisation," she said.
"I think he comes in with a very strong background of experience of being a CEO, understanding the health system, the political connections and all of those things that are really important.
"It's time to do a refresh of the organisation's strategic plan, so it will be good to have the new CEO to take that forward."
Mrs Chapman said it was unfortunate she won't see the new Albury emergency department and urgent care centre completed on her watch, but she knows it will be a huge benefit to the community.
"It'll make such a huge difference for both our patients and our clinicians. It will be a better experience for our patients and a better place to work," she added.
Mrs Chapman's first position on the Border was with Albury Community Health in 1994 and she went on to hold various roles in NSW with South West, Hume Greater Murray and Greater Southern health districts.
Prior to her time at Albury Wodonga Health, Mrs Chapman was the Hume region director for health for the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.