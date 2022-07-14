The wait finally came to an end for star recruit Unique Thompson to team up with Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson in Bandits' colours last round.
And with the side claiming back-to-back victories, it certainly didn't disappoint.
"It was finally not just practice," Thompson laughed.
"It was great to just go out and have her coaching and taking a bit of the pressure off as well."
The Bandits will look to keep their winning streak going when they host Newcastle this weekend.
With the border side sitting two games clear on the NBL1 East women's ladder, Thompson admitted they're producing some exciting basketball.
"It's the same thing every single game. We always find a way to score, we always find a way to win," she said.
"We're just playing as a team collectively and it's just a great environment to be in."
It will be Thompson's first time playing the Falcons since joining the club last month.
"It's a different learning experience every game that I've played in," she said.
"I'm just taking the second half of the season and going with it.
"I've watched games on them (Newcastle) to just see what to expect so far."
