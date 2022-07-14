The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Charges dropped after man allegedly shot inside Wangaratta home

By Wangaratta Court
July 14 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Brown.

Serious shooting charges against a North East man have been dropped in court.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.