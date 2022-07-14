Charges dropped after man allegedly shot inside Wangaratta home

Serious shooting charges against a North East man have been dropped in court.
A homemade revolver with three live rounds of ammunition and one spent cartridge was seized by heavily armed tactical police.
Brown was charged with shooting a 40-year-old man in Wangaratta, but charges including armed robbery, intentionally causing serious injury and reckless conduct endangering life were dropped on Thursday.
Lawyer Tim Fitzpatrick told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court the case had resolved and less serious charges would be proceeding.
The court heard the 26-year-old had attended a home in a stolen vehicle on October 22.
He had been with his girlfriend, Taleah Corboy, at the time, and had been with others earlier in the day.
No mention was made of the shooting in court, but it had earlier been alleged Brown shot the man and the man took himself to Wangaratta hospital.
The matter had been investigated by the Armed Crime Squad.
The court heard officers from the squad were involved in Brown's arrest, with a search of a bedroom at the Gapsted home finding the gun, 10.4 grams of ice, prescription medication, various bank cards and drivers licences, and an Albury Council fuel card.
A stolen vehicle Brown had been driving was also found, with a Taser located in the door.
The court heard Brown had spent 259 days in custody since his arrest.
He is wanted in NSW and still has multiple other matters pending in Victoria.
"He has a long history of drug use and I'm instructed that drug use has been since he was 15 years of age," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
He said his client would plead to the remaining charges before the court following the "substantial" withdrawals.
Information was sought about his NSW matters, with magistrate Peter Dunn noting Brown could walk out of custody only to be arrested again.
"You'd imagine they'd want to arrest him as soon as they can," he said.
Brown remains in custody and will return to court on Wednesday.
