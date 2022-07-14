DESPITE hearing firsthand about the pressures the Border health system is under, NSW and Victorian health ministers will not say if Albury-Wodonga deserves a new hospital.
The NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor joined Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas in Albury on Thursday to turn a sod on an $36 million expansion of the emergency department at the city's public hospital.
But much of the focus was on the prospect of a new Albury-Wodonga hospital with the ministers being told of the strain facing services.
Ms Thomas said a hospital master plan should be completed soon but "what we won't do is make rash promises that are not founded on any informational plans".
She said that is what the Victorian Opposition had done in committing $300 million toward a new hospital.
Asked if Albury-Wodonga deserves a new hospital, Ms Thomas replied: "What I am focussed on delivering and working with my counterparts in NSW on is a master plan that fully takes into account all of the clinical service needs of this community, so I don't have an opinion on that at this point because I have not seen the master plan for the delivery of health services here in this community."
In response to the same question, Ms Taylor said: "I think Albury-Wodonga needs to continue to receive the really high standard of care that it does."
Both ministers were also non-committal when asked if they would be prepared to fund a new hospital if it was not built in their state.
"We just talked about a river bringing people together, so let's talk about that going forward," Ms Taylor said.
"That's what I am absolutely focussed on, I'm not focussed on which side, where, what I want is what is best for the people of Albury-Wodonga."
Ms Taylor was referencing her Coalition colleague, Albury MP Justin Clancy expressing a desire for the Murray River to be seen as a community unifier rather than barrier.
"Positive health outcomes are better achieved by not being state versus state, but state with state and I just ask our ministers when you return to Sydney and Melbourne, just please go back to government and put this question about how do we best serve the legacy of those architects of the original health agreement," Mr Clancy said.
He was referring to those who designed Albury Wodonga Health as a cross border service to be supported by both states through an intergovernmental agreement which covers each state's operational and financial roles..
Since 2017, a new pact has been in limbo with the states not signing on.
However, Ms Taylor said she and Ms Thomas "commit today to working together to be able to get through an intergovernmental agreement that reflects the needs of this population and reflects our two governments working together.
"We stand here today united on that, different political parties but putting health at the front of that."
Ms Thomas said the ministers were both "regional Australians" and she did not want let state borders impede on caring for "the people of this beautiful border region".
However, she did label the Victorian Opposition's pledge towards a new hospital an "empty promise", which upset member for Benambra Bill Tilley who was not at the Albury hospital for Thursday's formalities.
"We've committed $300 million to a new hospital for Albury-Wodonga, it's a firm promise, it's a costed commitment and if we win government that's what we'll deliver," Mr Tilley said.
"Ask a nurse, ask a clinician, ask someone on a waiting list or the people who have been forced to sleep on the floor of emergency -- we need a new hospital, not the ramblings of a political ideologue."
Border Medical Association deputy chair David Clancy, who met the ministers on Thursday, welcomed the visit and the chance to show how Albury hospital was at "capacity and no longer fit for purpose".
"We hope that it has had some impact on their thoughts of what needs to happen for our region and we'd welcome any further opportunities to meet with them," Mr Clancy said.
"It really is important to be able to show the ministers for themselves the conditions that staff and patients are confronted with.
"They can't get that from briefings from a department, they can't get the real impact of where we're at as a community through bureaucratic channels."
