Wodonga Council confirms closure of Frederic Street Road at Leneva for more than three months

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
July 15 2022 - 12:30am
TRAFFIC CONTROL: Wodonga Council confirmed Frederic Street Road at Leneva will be closed and detours put in place from July 18 as work continues on a new housing estate.

A Leneva street will be closed next week for more than three months for work to be done on access to a new housing development.

