A Leneva street will be closed next week for more than three months for work to be done on access to a new housing development.
Frederic Street Road will be cordoned off and detours put in place from Monday until November 1 while an intersection for access to the Leneva Valley Estate is constructed.
As part of the same project, traffic controls will be in place on Baranduda Boulevard until October 1.
"Please take care if you're driving in the area," a Wodonga Council spokesperson said.
