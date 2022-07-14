The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man ordered to stand trial on Rutherglen stabbing charges

By Wodonga Court
Updated July 14 2022 - 11:32am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACCUSED MAN: Andrew Robert Matthews.

The victim of a North East stabbing was about a millimetre away off having the main artery in his neck severed, a court has heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.