The victim of a North East stabbing was about a millimetre away off having the main artery in his neck severed, a court has heard.
Andrew Robert Matthews, 50, was yesterday ordered to stand trial following the incident at a camping site near Rutherglen on February 9.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Ian Deverell said it was only by the "grace of God" the man's wound clotted and he didn't bleed out.
"In my opinion he's lucky to be alive," he said.
"You can see that someone's gone into his caravan, in his bed, he's been stabbed in the neck with a large kitchen knife.
"That crime scene your honour ... the amount of blood I saw in that crime scene, he's lucky he didn't bleed out."
Matthews and the injured man lived in caravans about 25 metres apart on the Police Paddocks camping site.
There is a dispute between the prosecution and defence about what occurred on the night.
Matthews pleaded not guilty on Thursday to several charges including aggravated burglary and intentionally causing serious injury.
Magistrate Lance Martin ordered Matthews stand trial, which is expected to run for seven days.
Major crime scene officer Heather Robertson told the court there were blood stains in multiple locations in the injured man's annex and caravan.
Senior Constable Justin Larkins attended the van and spoke to the injured man after the stabbing and said "there was a lot of blood around the area".
Matthews allegedly said at the scene he "gave him a backhander and said f--- off" when the victim approached him.
The injured man told the court on Wednesday he had woken to find Matthews in his van with part of his door lock ripped off.
Prosecutor Patrick Kelly argued it was a strong case with DNA evidence and evidence of an argument, forced entry, a bloodied singlet or shirt and a knife found at the scene.
He argued it was premeditated.
Matthews applied on Thursday to be released to live at his son's home in Beechworth.
The magistrate refused the application.
"The charges are indeed very serious charges," Mr Martin said.
"If convicted, the offending is of such a nature it would be open to a sentencing judge in my view to impose a substantial sentence."
Matthews, who is in custody at Ravenhall, will face the a County Court directions hearing on August 11.
