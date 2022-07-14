Derailment on XPT line may impact Border travelers, so check your booking

People travelling on the XPT line from the Border to Sydney over the next few days have been warned they may experience a disrupted service due to a freight train derailment at Gunning on Sunday.
The Australian Rail Track Corporation, which manages the line, said customers may need to make alternative travel arrangements while 7000 concrete sleepers were replaced.
Customers can call 13 22 32 to check the impact on their booked service.
NSW TrainLink apologised for the inconvenience.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
