Train derailment near Gunning could impact Border travelers to Sydney

By Victoria Ellis
Updated July 14 2022 - 5:48am, first published 5:46am
Derailment on XPT line may impact Border travelers, so check your booking

People travelling on the XPT line from the Border to Sydney over the next few days have been warned they may experience a disrupted service due to a freight train derailment at Gunning on Sunday.

