The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Wodonga's Arhi Cohen selected in School Sports Victoria under-12 netball team

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
July 15 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHASING DREAMS: Wodonga's Arhi Cohen has been selected in the School Sport Victoria under-12 netball team to compete in a national carnival to be held in Wollongong in September. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Wodonga's Arhi Cohen has taken a step towards her netball dreams after being selected to represent her state.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.