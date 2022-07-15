Wodonga's Arhi Cohen has taken a step towards her netball dreams after being selected to represent her state.
The year 6 St Monica's Primary School student has been named in the School Sports Victoria under-12 team and is set to compete at a national carnival in Wollongong in September.
Cohen admitted some tears of excitement were shed after qualifying for the side following four trials.
"I was pretty excited," she said.
The versatile youngster plays goal defence and goal attack, looking up to professional players Jo Weston and Kiera Austin.
She'd like to one day follow in their footsteps.
"I'd like to play for the Vixens when I'm older," she said.
Her favourite thing about netball is "probably playing with my friends and other people who are good too and competing."
Cohen is also a keen basketballer and has played football.
She will now travel to Melbourne for training sessions ahead of the carnival.
