University study finds motorcycles put more kids in hospital than quad-bikes

By Ted Howes
July 14 2022 - 8:00am
Quad-bikes don't account for as many hospital admissions as motorcycles, but cause more serious injuries, a study has found.

Off-road motorcycles put four times more kids in hospital than quad-bikes, a university study has found.

