Off-road motorcycles put four times more kids in hospital than quad-bikes, a university study has found.
Quad bikes, however, account for more serious individual injuries, University of NSW researchers working with Neuroscience Research Australia and the George Institute revealed.
The study examined medical records of children aged to 16 admitted to NSW hospitals from 2001 to 2018.
From 6624 crashes, 5156 (78 per cent) involved motorcycles and 1468 (22 per cent) were from kids riding quad-bikes.
