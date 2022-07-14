NSW Regional Health Minister Bronnie Taylor wants to "move forward very quickly" on building a new and expanded Nolan House to cater to mental health patients.
She is somewhat hamstrung by the Victorian government having administrative control of Albury Wodonga Health which operates the clinic but she noted she spoke firmly with that state's Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas about the project on Friday.
"We did speak about that this morning, we had a very frank and honest conversation and that's all I'm prepared to say," Ms Taylor said.
Ms Thomas also could not say when construction would begin.
Asked if there could be movement by the end of the year, she said "neither of us are interested in politics when it comes to delivering" health services and "we look forward to working together".
