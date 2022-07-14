Truck and trailers decouple, causing driver delays in Wodonga

A traffic incident is causing delays in Wodonga.
Two joined trailers have detached from a prime mover in the northbound lanes of Melrose Drive, near the Hume Highway.
The incident occurred about 4.30pm on Thursday.
It's expected to take some time before the trailer can be reattached to the truck and removed from the scene.
It appears vehicles can pass the crash site but drivers should avoid the area.
