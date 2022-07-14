It's no surprise to see Osborne and Holbrook sitting on top of the Hume league ladder.
But what has raised eyebrows throughout the league is to see Howlong in third spot with a 9-3 record.
After finishing ninth last year, the Spiders can lay claim to being the biggest surprise packet of the season.
Despite having a similar list to last season, the Spiders have been able to quickly turnaround their fortunes.
So what is the secret to their rapid rise?
According to captain Dylan Cook, coach David Miles has led the stunning transformation of the Spiders.
"There's no doubt and anyone that knows David, knows how much of a determined character he is," Cook said.
"Last year he was a rookie coach and was tossing and turning between his coaches hat and players hat.
"But this season he has really found the right balance and has got people supporting him and the playing group in off-field roles and running the bench.
"I personally can't speak highly enough of our football department and the work they do behind the scenes."
Cook is in his second year with the Spiders after having previously played predominantly with Corowa-Rutherglen alongside a stint at Wahgunyah.
The 31-year-old is captain this season.
Cook said the Spiders had a similar side to last season.
"We didn't have a huge turnover of players from last year and were able to keep most of the list together," he said.
"We added a couple but realistically it's the same group but we are all on the same page and have started to click and show what we are capable of doing as a team."
Cook didn't subscribe to the theory that Osborne and Holbrook had a mortgage on meeting in the grand final.
"Internally we have a lot of self-belief and personally I think we have a side more than capable of making the grand final," he said.
"Over the next month we get to prove that when we play the Giants, Osborne, Holbrook and Jindera.
"Internally we have spoken about how important that is and we will get a true indication of where we are at.
"There is certainly not much between the sides sitting third to sixth.
"If you don't turn up to play, you will get rolled. It's that simple."
Cook pinpointed Ben Baker and Tyson Logie as two of his most consistent team-mates this season.
But he said the Spiders' defence was by far their biggest asset.
"Josh Senior doesn't talk much but he has been outstanding at full back and lets his footy do the talking," Cook said.
"There is no doubt they're the ones that have kept us in matches and ultimately win."
