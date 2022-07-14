The Ovens and Murray Football League's longest-serving coach has revealed he wasn't a ranter and raver at a time when it was more common.
Martin Cross coached in the O and M for 21 years, helping Myrtleford to its first and only premiership in 1970 during three stints with the Saints, while he guided North Albury to the 1984 flag during two visits.
Cross joined the league's elite on Thursday when he was elevated from an inductee in the Hall of Fame (2007) to Legend.
"I'm certainly privileged to be counted as one of those guys to go in," he said proudly,
Cross was ahead of his time, introducing isometrics. which assists agility and strength, during the 1970 campaign.
And he was different to many coaches in that he didn't explode, as was more commonplace than in today's game.
"I'd have to admit there were times when I ranted and raved, but not that often, that wasn't my mantra," he explained.
'I've always tried to have a good plan and make everyone aware of what the plan was.
"If things were going amiss, you always bring it back to, well, this is what we practiced and this is what we need to get back to."
When the Saints stunned emerging powerhouse Wangaratta Rovers, coming back from 17 points at three-quarter time to win by the same margin, Cross had a big team, which lacked pace, while it was the opposite at the Hoppers, showing his ability to coach to the players' strengths.
"At Myrtleford, there were so many older people that hadn't seen a premiership, they were just so taken away by it all, it was fantastic," he recalled.
"North was the ultimate rags to riches story (the club announced mid-season that player payment deals couldn't be fully honoured).
"We were a small side, we had one ruckman in Rod Page and we had other player who could give him a spell in Roger Peters, and the rest had a lot of pace, so that we could tackle, chase and harass."
Cross played 160 and coached 392 games at the Saints and Hoppers, after a 36-game career with Carlton.
Meanwhile, two-time Wangaratta premiership coach Jason Lappin was inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Lappin led the Pies to the drought-breaking 2007 title and retained the flag.
After winning Wodonga Raiders best and fairest in their premiership year (1998), the clever midfielder helped take the Pies from six straight wooden spoons.
"One of the highlights was helping Wangaratta after it had struggled for a long time from the late 90s to build a culture of winning and success," he offered.
"The club has been strong over a long time now, which is what we set out to do."
