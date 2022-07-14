THE old adage 'actions speak louder than words' is apt when it comes to Albury-Wodonga's proposed new hospital.
That mimics to a degree a clinical services plan which identified the need for a single-site hospital.
They have cited progress on an unsigned, updated intergovernmental agreement that covers each state's roles with Albury Wodonga Health as an integral planning step.
So it appears the hurdles are all on the track and now is the time to jump over them and to bring a finishing line, in the form of a new hospital, into focus.
Of course, the great unknowns are how long this race will be and when all funding participants, in the form of the NSW, Victorian and Commonwealth governments, will be on track.
That is where actions become important.
With a Victorian election looming in November, it would be a sign of progress to have a new intergovernmental agreement completed by that date.
It is expected the master plan may be released in some form within weeks, so a strong pledge from ministers to that document would also indicate a fair dinkum attitude.
Overriding both these issues would be a commitment from the state governments and Canberra to bankroll a new hospital estimated to cost $1 billion.
Both Ms Thomas and Ms Taylor spoke of wanting to work together, despite being Labor and conservative MPs, but there was no commitment on Thursday to sponsor a new hospital.
Indeed, Ms Thomas predictably rubbished the Victorian Opposition for pledging $300 million, saying it was an "empty promise".
Let's hope the state duo have something more concrete to contribute after their next meeting in a few weeks.
