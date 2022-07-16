The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

La Trobe Albury-Wodonga to host ESG in Agriculture conference, July 28

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
July 16 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INFORMED: Chris Mirams is the convenor of the ESG in Agriculture conference on July 28 in Wodonga. He says the conference will help primary producers prepare for the evolving demands of consumers. Picture: MARK JESSER

As the demand for clean, green products grows, farmers and others along the supply chain need to be prepared to adapt their production systems - and a conference in Wodonga this month seeks to inform primary producers how.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.