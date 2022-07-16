As the demand for clean, green products grows, farmers and others along the supply chain need to be prepared to adapt their production systems - and a conference in Wodonga this month seeks to inform primary producers how.
The ESG (environmental, social and governance) in Agriculture Conference will be held at La Trobe University's Albury-Wodonga campus on July 28 from 9.30am.
Event convenor and Border resident Chris Mirams said Border and North East primary producers needed to know what consumers were demanding from brands in terms of things like sustainability and production practices so they could continue to meet those demands.
"Customers are really wanting to align their purchasing decision with their own values and they're wanting to peer into the supply chains and have an understanding and their power is in the choices they make," he said
"Customers are simply very happy to pay extra for products that can qualify their claim of green credentials and shoppers are also very happy to walk past those things that don't align with their expectations, say sweat shops, poor labour practices, those sorts of things."
Mr Mirams explained that the ESG movement started decades ago, but had evolved with customers today increasingly curious about each step in the supply chain.
"We're having to do more and more work to substantiate the claims that we're making that our product is clean and green and sustainable, and so as the ESG movement evolves, I think there'll be more and more challenges on local producers," he said.
"Which is fantastic opportunity for us in the North East because we really do have fantastic farming systems that are truly sustainable."
The conference offers the opportunity to learn more about what ESG means for farmers and their market partners.
"We need to be producing a premium product and selling it for a premium price to as many affluent markets around the world as we can," Mr Mirams said.
"The most exciting thing is the line up of the guest speakers, we've got some fantastic industry leaders and supply chain managers."
Speakers will include representatives from organisations like JBS, Coles, and Meat and Livestock Australia.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
