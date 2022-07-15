For many Australian kids, building with Lego was a popular pastime and it was no different for Graham Draper.
The Wollongong business owner rekindled his passion for the bricks six years ago when his wife purchased him architectural set.
Fast forward to 2022 and he has staged many of his own Lego shows and will host one on the Border for the first time.
More than 70 tables of custom-built models will be on display at the Albury Brick Show today and tomorrow at Albury Entertainment Centre's convention wing.
"I didn't want to leave Lego, so I decided to make Lego work for me," Mr Draper said.
"In January, I started my business (Playwell Events) and basically every two weeks we just travel around doing shows around New South Wales at this stage.
"Monday to Friday I'm pretty much head down building stuff and then the weekends we get away to do stuff like this.
"We like doing the regional shows more than Sydney because they don't tend to get shows like this in the regions and they really appreciate it.
"It's been really well received so far by the Albury community, ticket sales have been really good."
Mr Draper said the exhibition takes around six hours to set up with displays carefully transferred from the back of his truck to tables.
Themes range from Star Wars to architecture and Ninjago.
The centrepiece of the show is a city landscape with roads, cars and trains, which requires 16 tables.
"There's probably over half a million pieces in it and takes about two hours to set up," he said.
"It's always a big drawcard for the kids watching the trains go around.
"We're already building for next year because obviously we can't bring the same stuff back next year."
Along with displays, play tables will be set up for children to build their own designs and there will also be Lego sets and parts available to purchase at the event.
The show runs from 10am to 4pm today and tomorrow, with tickets to be purchased at trybooking.com.
Mr Draper runs a Wollongong Lego group called Gonglug which raised $85,000 for three children's charities last year.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
