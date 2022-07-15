Talented North East sprinter Ashlor finished his racing career on the ultimate high after a fairytale win at Geelong on Friday.
Trainer Dan McCarthy announced earlier this week that his stable star would be having his final start at Geelong.
Ashlor was giving little hope of going out a winner and was a $21-chance in the $35,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap, (1100m).
Ridden by claiming apprentice Hannah Le Blanc, Ashlor settled prominently before bursting to the front 100m from the post and prevailing in a four-way photo.
McCarthy was full of admiration for his eight-year-old gelding.
"What a fitting way to go out," McCarthy said.
"It's incredibly emotional looking back at what he has done for the stable and I absolutely love him dearly for that.
"He wasn't blessed with enormous ability but he certainly made up for that in courage and bravery.
"He's taken us all over the country and represented us so well."
Ashlor was one of the most talented horses in the North East who won 14 of 59 career starts.
Friday's win left the gelding agonisingly short of cracking the magical $1-million in career earnings.
McCarthy fondly recalls taking Ashlor to Perth for the Group One Winterbottom Stakes where he ran an almighty race for the stable before fading late to finish in sixth spot.
"The feeling he gave us when he dashed away as they straightened in the Group One Winterbottom Takes in Perth will be something that I'll never forget," he said.
"Along with his back to back Gold Ed Dorado's on his home track.
"I'm also extremely grateful to Dave and Allan Strain for the opportunity to have trained him.
"Our whole team at the stables have done an awesome job and I'm so appreciative of that."
Ashlor was sired by the stallion Hard Spun out of the dam Another Shot.
He won the first start of his career in a three-year-old maiden at Wangaratta in 2016.
It didn't take Ashlor to stamp himself as a horse with a bright future by winning his first three starts.
It prompted McCartney to raise the bar with Ashlor running at Flemington in only his fourth start for the stable where he finished sixth.
Ashlor went for a break and resumed with his first city win after winning at Moonee Valley with apprentice Mitchell Aitken aboard.
He also notched city wins at Sandown, Morphettville and Caulfield.
Friday's win was his first triumph since last saluting at Moonee Valley in June 2020.
