Porepunkah house damaged by fire after being sparked by heater

A Porepunkah home has been damaged by fire, with investigators believing a heater likely sparked the blaze.
Fire crews were called to the Mount Buffalo Road property about 12.05pm on Thursday.
The fire was declared under control after about 50 minutes.
CFA Commander Trevor Ebbels said firefighters from the Bright, Myrtleford and Porepunkah brigades attended in five trucks.
"The incident did cause some damage," he said.
"It's extremely cold and people do need heating, but they need to check their heating system is in a safe area and working correctly.
"In that region people do often use combustion heating or open fireplaces.
"It's important their chimneys and flues are checked and cleaned."
Commander Ebbels said clothes should also be at least one metre away from heaters.
