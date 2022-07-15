Wodonga Raiders are banking on the bounce back factor in Saturday's home game against Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Raiders remain winless, but are the strongest wooden spoon contender for many years.
However, Raiders were poor in falling by 86 points to Wodonga, which had only three wins.
"Definitely, we were not impressed by our effort, especially to start the way we did," ruck Isaac Muller suggested.
The match was over by quarter-time with Wodonga blasting 7.2 to a point in the first term.
"(Coach) Marc (Almond) outlined that that game, North Albury and Lavington were our most disappointing efforts," he revealed.
"We've been beaten by some big scores against Wangaratta and Yarrawonga as well, but you can say that we gave effort."
Despite the club's battles, Muller has been sensational this season, with the Roos naming emerging junior representative tall Ryan Eyers.
