Wodonga Raiders look to rebound at home against Corowa-Rutherglen

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated July 15 2022 - 1:10am, first published 12:46am
Rising rep junior Ryan Eyers will play for his home club against Raiders.

Wodonga Raiders are banking on the bounce back factor in Saturday's home game against Corowa-Rutherglen in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

